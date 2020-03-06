Previous
Same Spot Different Lens by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1819

Same Spot Different Lens

What a difference a change of lens can make to a photo. This is shot is taken from exactly the same spot as yesterday at 24mm on a full frame camera while yesterday at 144mm using APS camera.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

