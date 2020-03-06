Sign up
Photo 1819
Same Spot Different Lens
What a difference a change of lens can make to a photo. This is shot is taken from exactly the same spot as yesterday at 24mm on a full frame camera while yesterday at 144mm using APS camera.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3785
photos
148
followers
41
following
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
