Power Cut by lifeat60degrees
Power Cut

Power off presumably due to the wind bringing lines down. Been off two hours and at least another two to go we are told.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
