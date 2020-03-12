Sign up
Up They Went
As we walked down the road the Greylags took one look at us and soared into the sky did a circle of the area and landed again in the same field closer to us than they were when they took off.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
geese
,
shetland
,
greylag
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
