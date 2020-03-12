Previous
Next
Up They Went by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1825

Up They Went

As we walked down the road the Greylags took one look at us and soared into the sky did a circle of the area and landed again in the same field closer to us than they were when they took off.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
500% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise