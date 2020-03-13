All at Sea

Cruise and Maritime's Magellan paid a visit today much to the disgust of a number of locals over the COVID outbreak. Personally I think that the passengers on board were probably in more danger of catching it from coming ashore than they were of infecting the good people of Shetland. Cruise visits in the future however is a different matter with well over 100 cruise ships due this year. In the meantime Shetland Schools are to close next week and many events have already been cancelled - country Up-Helly Aa's, Motor Show, Folk Festival and many cafe's are only operating on a take-away basis if at all.