All at Sea by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1826

All at Sea

Cruise and Maritime's Magellan paid a visit today much to the disgust of a number of locals over the COVID outbreak. Personally I think that the passengers on board were probably in more danger of catching it from coming ashore than they were of infecting the good people of Shetland. Cruise visits in the future however is a different matter with well over 100 cruise ships due this year. In the meantime Shetland Schools are to close next week and many events have already been cancelled - country Up-Helly Aa's, Motor Show, Folk Festival and many cafe's are only operating on a take-away basis if at all.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

Helge Erik Storheim ace
Nice shot. Here, cruise passengers are not allowed on shore anymore since yesterday.
March 13th, 2020  
Richard Lewis ace
@helstor Very interesting given the size and number of cruise ships that visit Bergen.
March 13th, 2020  
