Minn Beach by lifeat60degrees
Minn Beach

Keeping the beach theme going we headed out to the south end of Burra for what turned out to be a short walk. Black clouds in the distance soon deposited hail and sleet on the place.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

Dianne
A lovely scene but must’ve been freezing when the hail arrived.
March 18th, 2020  
