Photo 1831
Minn Beach
Keeping the beach theme going we headed out to the south end of Burra for what turned out to be a short walk. Black clouds in the distance soon deposited hail and sleet on the place.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
burra
,
bannaminn
Dianne
A lovely scene but must’ve been freezing when the hail arrived.
March 18th, 2020
