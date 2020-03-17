Previous
Anywhere Better? by lifeat60degrees
Anywhere Better?

If you have to self isolate would there be anywhere better than St Ninians Isle in Shetland?

My wife getting in some practice.

17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Dianne
Agreed! A beautiful place to self isolate.
March 17th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Yes a splendid place to spend time enjoying the stunning scenery
March 17th, 2020  
