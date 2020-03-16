Previous
Breiwick Bay by lifeat60degrees
Breiwick Bay

Blue sky and sea this morning but rain and wind this afternoon.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Judith Johnson
Great shot of the morning calm and the sunshine
March 16th, 2020  
