Double Take by lifeat60degrees
Double Take

Even though I know it's made of wood and it has been there for years and I know that it is too early for them every time I walk past this "Puffin" sitting on the fence I do a double take just to make sure!

If truth be known I want one on my fence.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
