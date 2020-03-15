Sign up
Photo 1828
Double Take
Even though I know it's made of wood and it has been there for years and I know that it is too early for them every time I walk past this "Puffin" sitting on the fence I do a double take just to make sure!
If truth be known I want one on my fence.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3804
photos
147
followers
41
following
Tags
shetland
,
puffin
,
sandwick
,
sannick
