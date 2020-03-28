Sign up
Cold Day
A bitterly cold day with a strong northerly wind all day. Some sunny clear intervals and a couple of horizontal snow showers passing through.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
fence
,
shetland
,
sandwick
