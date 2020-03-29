Sign up
Photo 1842
New Arrivals
Walking down the hill road I heard a sound that I wasn't expecting for at least a week. New lambs in a distant field so glad I had, for once, a bigger lens with me and was able to pick them out.
This is the earliest I've seen lambs in these parts for a while with last years not appearing until 7th April
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th March 2020 3:03pm
Tags
sheep
,
lamb
,
shetland
,
sandwick
