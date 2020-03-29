Previous
Next
New Arrivals by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1842

New Arrivals

Walking down the hill road I heard a sound that I wasn't expecting for at least a week. New lambs in a distant field so glad I had, for once, a bigger lens with me and was able to pick them out.

This is the earliest I've seen lambs in these parts for a while with last years not appearing until 7th April
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise