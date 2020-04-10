Sign up
Photo 1854
Aithsvoe Pier
Coastal route home from work again today.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th April 2020 2:06pm
Tags
pier
,
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
,
aithsvoe
