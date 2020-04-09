Sign up
Photo 1853
Outer Limits
Keeping walks local precludes me from going further than this sign. I am very lucky however in that we have good roads and footpaths in the village that allow a variety of routes to keep me interested.
9th April 2020
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
shetland
sandwick
