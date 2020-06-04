Previous
The Meynell by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1909

The Meynell

Looking over Hoswick Bay towards Channerwick and the north end of Levenwick. If the weather forecast is correct this scene won't be repeated tomorrow.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
