Laxdale Burn by lifeat60degrees
Laxdale Burn

Calm and warm along the burn at the North end of Cunningsburgh this morning. Lush grass for the sheep.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
