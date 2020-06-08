Sign up
Photo 1913
Laxdale Burn
Calm and warm along the burn at the North end of Cunningsburgh this morning. Lush grass for the sheep.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
8th June 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
,
laxdale
