Photo 1914
Early Shop
This scene was a regular sight during my first 8 years of Blip when I worked in Lerwick. It's a rare event to visit it these days but our now weekly 7 am supermarket shop took us home via the Small Boat Harbour today.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4006
photos
153
followers
45
following
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
lerwick
