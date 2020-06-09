Previous
Early Shop by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1914

Early Shop

This scene was a regular sight during my first 8 years of Blip when I worked in Lerwick. It's a rare event to visit it these days but our now weekly 7 am supermarket shop took us home via the Small Boat Harbour today.
9th June 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
