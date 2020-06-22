Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1927
Trondra Brig
The bridge joining the island of Trondra to the mainland of Shetland. It is a one lane road and there is one more bridge to take you to West Burra and another to get you over to East Burra.
In the far top left can be seen the village of Hamnavoe which is the largest settlement on West Burra.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd June 2020 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
burra
,
trondra
