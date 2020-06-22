Previous
Trondra Brig by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1927

Trondra Brig

The bridge joining the island of Trondra to the mainland of Shetland. It is a one lane road and there is one more bridge to take you to West Burra and another to get you over to East Burra.

In the far top left can be seen the village of Hamnavoe which is the largest settlement on West Burra.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
