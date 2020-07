Newly Fledged 1

Hooded Crows nest in a tree that overhangs our garden and when the chicks fledge they tend to find themselves in our trees. I had just started cutting the grass this afternoon when I noticed I was being watched by this youngster who didn't really know what to do. In fact it did nothing, just stayed there and watched me while its two siblings in another tree watched from a higher vantage point. Three seems to be the most we see every year and I hope they all survive this year again.