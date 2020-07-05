Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1940
Under Attack
Recently I posted the sparrows attacking the Red Hot Pokers now the attack is from a different quieter source.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
4th July 2020 10:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poker
,
snail
,
shetland
,
sandwick
