Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2033
Goldcrest
It appears that the east coast is having a big influx of Goldcrests and Shetland is no exception. At least 6 in the garden today at one time and I suspect it was more. Could also hear them throughout the day.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4420
photos
154
followers
41
following
556% complete
View this month »
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Latest from all albums
121
877
122
2032
1385
1386
2033
123
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th October 2020 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
goldcrest
,
sandwick
Stephomy
That is a great little bird.
October 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close