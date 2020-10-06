Previous
Goldcrest by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2033

Goldcrest

It appears that the east coast is having a big influx of Goldcrests and Shetland is no exception. At least 6 in the garden today at one time and I suspect it was more. Could also hear them throughout the day.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Stephomy
That is a great little bird.
October 6th, 2020  
