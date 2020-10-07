Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2034
Male Blackcap
The male Blackcap decided to grace us with his presence today in the front garden. Decent light as well and he fed amongst the sycamore leaves for around half an hour.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
7th October 2020 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
blackcap
,
sandwick
