Golden Start to the Year 1 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2120

Golden Start to the Year 1

It felt as if we had Golden Hour all day to day. This was taken at 9:42 this morning.
Cold wind from the North but with sunshine like this virtually all day who cares?
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

