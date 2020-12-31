Previous
That was 2020 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2119

That was 2020

I wonder what the year will be best remembered for?

Best wishes to everyone on 365 and here's hoping 2021 is a year to remember for positive reasons.
31st December 2020

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
