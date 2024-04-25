Sign up
Previous
Photo 1938
Sannick
Looking towards Sannick with the Church of Scotland standing out.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
25th April 2024 4:42pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
