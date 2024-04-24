Sign up
Previous
Photo 1937
Grazing
Resident pony at Sannick
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
24th April 2024 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pony
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Vallerina
Beautiful portrait! I like her (I pretend it's a female) hairdo! And a small braid. She looks very shy.
April 24th, 2024
Karen
ace
What a beautiful capture.
April 24th, 2024
