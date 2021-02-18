Previous
Hoswick Beach by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2168

Hoswick Beach

There is never much sand on the beach at Hoswick. As a result on days like today the sound of the stones being pounded by the sea is very pleasing.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Richard Lewis

Betsey ace
I love that sound, you hear it in Maine.
February 18th, 2021  
