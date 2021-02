Broonies Taing

The last half dozen times I've walked this part of the coast which is less than a mile from home I've had great views of otters but only had the 105 mm lens. Today I decided that despite its weight and the windy conditions I would take the 600mm lens. Needless to say there was no sign of the otters although I'm told they are still about. As a result the iPhone came into use for my daily photo.