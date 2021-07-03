Sign up
Photo 2303
Yankee
Just noticed two missed days of posting in July.
Son's dog enjoying our garden.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5414
photos
185
followers
49
following
646% complete
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
1027
2359
1656
1028
2360
1657
2361
1029
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
3rd July 2021 3:22pm
Tags
shetland
,
yankee
,
sandwick
