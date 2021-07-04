Previous
Hooded Crows
Photo 2304

Hooded Crows

Just noticed two missed days of posting in July.

Hooded Crows fledged on the same day as last year.
4th July 2021

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

