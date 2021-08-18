Sign up
Photo 2347
Homeward Bound
Heading back north tonight after our trip south. Main reason for the visit was to see our granddaughter head off to school for the first time.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
ferry
,
aberdeen
,
lerwick
,
northlink
