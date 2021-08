Standard Homecoming Shot

For those who travel the route on a regular basis the sight of the Bressay Lighthouse in the morning is a welcome one. It's a sign of the ship docking in less than half an hour and more often than not the most important thing of all - calm seas.



I have to say that last night's trip was very calm and the ferry was quite quiet and those that were on were mainly tourists. Mind you they all probably thought I was one as well as I wandered aimlessly round deck with camera around my neck.