Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2353
Loch of Gards
Another calm day with mist hanging around for parts of the day and finally resulting in the cancellation of the late planes into Sumburgh.
The Loch of Gards usually has more of a ripple on it than this.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5395
photos
185
followers
49
following
644% complete
View this month »
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
Latest from all albums
1022
2351
1650
1023
2352
1024
1651
2353
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th August 2021 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
scatness
,
gards
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Gorgeous image with a lovely reflection
August 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close