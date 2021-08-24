Previous
Loch of Gards by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2353

Loch of Gards

Another calm day with mist hanging around for parts of the day and finally resulting in the cancellation of the late planes into Sumburgh.

The Loch of Gards usually has more of a ripple on it than this.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Shepherdman's Wife ace
Gorgeous image with a lovely reflection
August 24th, 2021  
