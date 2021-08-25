Previous
What Will the Weather Do? by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2354

Unlike yesterday when the fog hung around all day today the sun won the battle and although there was a cool northerly blowing it was quite warm if you were sheltered from the wind.
25th August 2021

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
