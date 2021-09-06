Sign up
Photo 2368
Burn of Channerwick
Channerwick burn entering the sea at the bay of the same name. Channerwick is a very small settlement of no more than a dozen houses just south of Sandwick. Looking over to the point of Levenwick in the distance.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th September 2021 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
channerwick
