Previous
Next
Burn of Channerwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2368

Burn of Channerwick

Channerwick burn entering the sea at the bay of the same name. Channerwick is a very small settlement of no more than a dozen houses just south of Sandwick. Looking over to the point of Levenwick in the distance.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
648% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise