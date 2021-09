St Ninians Isle

I feel I've neglected St Ninians Isle this year. I put that down to either having no dog or the place becoming "busy" over the summer and during the various lockdowns. Certainly the last time I would have been at this cave would have been when I was with the dog so that could be a year now. A walk from the car park and round the Isle is just over 4¼ miles so not far but a wide range of coastal scenery on view.