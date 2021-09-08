Previous
Rolling In - Rolling Out by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2370

Rolling In - Rolling Out

The mist had a bit of a yo-yo day as it kept coming down and disappearing before coming in again.

Very mild and calm with temperature reaching 16° in Lerwick
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
zenscape. i love where you live.
September 8th, 2021  
We were camping up in Devon last weekend and the mist was doing the same thing there !
September 8th, 2021  
