Photo 2370
Rolling In - Rolling Out
The mist had a bit of a yo-yo day as it kept coming down and disappearing before coming in again.
Very mild and calm with temperature reaching 16° in Lerwick
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5435
photos
182
followers
49
following
649% complete
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2367
1664
2368
1665
2369
1032
1666
2370
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2021 11:07am
Tags
mist
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Krista Marson
ace
zenscape. i love where you live.
September 8th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
We were camping up in Devon last weekend and the mist was doing the same thing there !
September 8th, 2021
