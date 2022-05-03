Lamb Rescue

As I was on my walk this morning along the coast I could see a marked Ewe staring over a drop and with no lamb in sight it was obvious was was happening. Looking over the drop I couldn't see anything but on moving down the slope this little head popped up and the poor lamb was stuck fast. Not sure how long it had been there and although it was about a 12 foot drop it wasn't that steep. I managed to lift it out and put it near the ewe who did seem to give me a nod of thanks. I was worried that the legs may have been broken but after a difficult feed I think the blood was flowing back through its veins and they were off up the hill. Given the markings I should be able to lookout for them on my next walk round this piece of coast.