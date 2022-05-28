Previous
Next
Dutch Visitor by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2632

Dutch Visitor

Dutch yacht De Verleiding moored for the night in Hoswick Bay. Don't see too many yachts in Hoswick Bay but this evening it probably offers the calmest area away from the North wind.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
721% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise