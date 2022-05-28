Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2632
Dutch Visitor
Dutch yacht De Verleiding moored for the night in Hoswick Bay. Don't see too many yachts in Hoswick Bay but this evening it probably offers the calmest area away from the North wind.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5748
photos
173
followers
44
following
721% complete
View this month »
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Latest from all albums
2627
2628
2629
3
2630
4
2631
2632
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th May 2022 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yacht
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close