Roadside Verge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2646

Roadside Verge

Plenty subtle colours along the roadside on a wet and windy day. Winds gusting up into the low 40 mph.

Tormentil standing out.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 11th, 2022  
