Photo 2646
Roadside Verge
Plenty subtle colours along the roadside on a wet and windy day. Winds gusting up into the low 40 mph.
Tormentil standing out.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Views
5
Comments
1
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2022 3:24pm
Tags
verge
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
rompa
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 11th, 2022
