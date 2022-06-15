Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2650
Approaching Orkney
An iPhone snap of calm seas as we approach Orkney around five hours after leaving Lerwick on the NorthLink ferry Hjaltland. Heading to Aberdeen but Wednesdays sail takes us via Orkney before a further 8 hours on the high seas.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5772
photos
171
followers
43
following
726% complete
View this month »
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
Latest from all albums
2644
2645
2646
2647
10
2648
2649
2650
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th June 2022 9:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orkney
,
northlink
,
hjaltland
Suzanne
ace
One of my 'I want to go there' places!
June 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close