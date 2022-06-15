Previous
Approaching Orkney by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2650

Approaching Orkney

An iPhone snap of calm seas as we approach Orkney around five hours after leaving Lerwick on the NorthLink ferry Hjaltland. Heading to Aberdeen but Wednesdays sail takes us via Orkney before a further 8 hours on the high seas.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
One of my 'I want to go there' places!
June 15th, 2022  
