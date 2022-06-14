Previous
South Cunningsburgh by lifeat60degrees
South Cunningsburgh

Looking from the north Sandwick junction towards the south end of Cunningsburgh. The old Church of Scotland Manse standing out on the shore is where my good lady lived when I met her over 40 years ago.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Catherine P
Lovely panorama
June 14th, 2022  
