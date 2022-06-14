Sign up
Photo 2649
South Cunningsburgh
Looking from the north Sandwick junction towards the south end of Cunningsburgh. The old Church of Scotland Manse standing out on the shore is where my good lady lived when I met her over 40 years ago.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5771
photos
171
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th June 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
Catherine P
Lovely panorama
June 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
