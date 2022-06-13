Sign up
Photo 2648
Tollbooth
The current Tollbooth which dates back to 1892, although the tower is much more recent after the original was demolished, overlooks the small boat harbour. It is now home of the RNLI in Lerwick.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
shetland
tollbooth
lerwick
