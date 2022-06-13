Previous
Tollbooth by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2648

Tollbooth

The current Tollbooth which dates back to 1892, although the tower is much more recent after the original was demolished, overlooks the small boat harbour. It is now home of the RNLI in Lerwick.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
