Photo 2664
Centre of Glasgow
Another shot from Alexandra Park in Glasgow. Great place to walk in the middle of Glasgow. Plenty of shelter under the trees when the odd heavy shower goes through.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
glasgow
,
park”
,
“alexandra
