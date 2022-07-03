Sign up
Photo 2668
Dean Castle Country Park
Wonderful place in Kilmarnock. Plenty areas to walk and good variety of birds. Cheap cafe as well.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2022 11:10am
Privacy
Tags
kilmarnock
