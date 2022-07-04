Sign up
Photo 2669
Rowallan Castle
Nephew’s wedding today. We are being housed in the old castle. Our window is second up on the right.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
3
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2022 11:27pm
Tags
castle
,
rowallan
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 5th, 2022
bkb in the city
That must be an interesting place to stay
July 5th, 2022
Betsey
ace
Wow!!
July 5th, 2022
