Previous
Next
Newly Fledged by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2673

Newly Fledged

First sighting of a fledged Hooded Crow in the garden for this year. I can only see one at the moment, we usually get three, but time will tell if there are others.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Wonderful with very nice detail, love that background
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise