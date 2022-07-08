Sign up
Photo 2673
Newly Fledged
First sighting of a fledged Hooded Crow in the garden for this year. I can only see one at the moment, we usually get three, but time will tell if there are others.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
hooded
,
crow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Linda Godwin
Wonderful with very nice detail, love that background
July 8th, 2022
