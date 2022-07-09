Previous
Bird Flu by lifeat60degrees
Bird Flu

Bird flu having a devastating effect amongst the breeding bird colonies. Doesn’t seem to be any that are immune but gannets, skuas and terns seem to be the worse affected.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Richard Lewis

Issi Bannerman ace
It's so sad.
July 9th, 2022  
