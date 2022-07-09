Sign up
Photo 2674
Bird Flu
Bird flu having a devastating effect amongst the breeding bird colonies. Doesn’t seem to be any that are immune but gannets, skuas and terns seem to be the worse affected.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5805
photos
172
followers
43
following
Tags
shetland
,
levenwick
,
birdflu
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's so sad.
July 9th, 2022
