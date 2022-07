Stove, Sandwick

Son up in Shetland on holiday and has his drone with him. This is a view of our home area in Sandwick.



In It’s time the area covered by this shot has had two churches, two bakeries, two cobblers and a post office. Now has school, swimming pool, bakery, general store with post office and a community hall. We are also on the main bus route between Sumburgh and Lerwick which gives us an excellent service for getting to and from Lerwick.