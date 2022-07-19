Previous
Scalloway by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2684

Scalloway

While the iPhone camera has many good points the widest angle setting is not one of my favourites.

Very calm and muggy day with the temperature hit 23 degrees apparently.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
Good reflections in this one
July 19th, 2022  
