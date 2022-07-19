Sign up
Photo 2684
Scalloway
While the iPhone camera has many good points the widest angle setting is not one of my favourites.
Very calm and muggy day with the temperature hit 23 degrees apparently.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
Suzanne
ace
Good reflections in this one
July 19th, 2022
