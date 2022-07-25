Previous
Hoswick Playpark by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2690

Hoswick Playpark

I was on grandfather duty today. Despite the cold wind the kids had a great time at the Hoswick playpark.
25th July 2022

Richard Lewis

lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

