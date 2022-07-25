Sign up
Photo 2690
Hoswick Playpark
I was on grandfather duty today. Despite the cold wind the kids had a great time at the Hoswick playpark.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
playpark
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
