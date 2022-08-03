Sign up
Photo 2699
Fielding Practice
Son’s dog Yankee been with us for about 4 weeks now and doing a fine impersonation of our old dog Ava.
https://365project.org/lifeat60degrees/10-years-of-dai/2020-10-07
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
yankee
,
sandwick
Jo Worboys
Great action shot! Focus is spot on
August 3rd, 2022
