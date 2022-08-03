Previous
Next
Fielding Practice by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2699

Fielding Practice

Son’s dog Yankee been with us for about 4 weeks now and doing a fine impersonation of our old dog Ava.

https://365project.org/lifeat60degrees/10-years-of-dai/2020-10-07
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
739% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Great action shot! Focus is spot on
August 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise